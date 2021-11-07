College Football Playoff rankings projections for Tuesday, November 9th selection show

The next set of rankings from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee will be released on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. But let’s start the discussion about Who’s In and Who’s Out now, because there’s plenty to consider.

We’re rounding up what some college football analysts think the committee will do on Tuesday night. Keep in mind unless noted, this is not what people think the committee should do, but what they think they will do.

After most folks below said Cincinnati would be left out of the mix in last week’s ratings, for the most part this group hit it on the head (with the exception of where to put Oregon). We’ll see if they can keep up with that success this week.

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan State

6. Cincinnati

Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report (Projection)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

College Football News

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Notre Dame

FiveThirtyEight.com (Projection)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon

6. Cincinnati

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com (Projection)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Ohio State

4. Oregon

Collin Sherwin, DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan State

6. Cincinnati

I continue to posit that major college football remains the most corrupt of enterprises, and so the knots on top of pretzels chair Gary Barta will tie himself in to justify these rankings would make even the best contortionist pull both hamstrings.

Alabama wins by six at home to an LSU team they were favored to beat by 28.5? No penalty! Cincinnati wins by eight at home against a Tulsa team they were supposed to defeat by 22.5? Off with their heads! I have no idea what to do with Michigan State, and Purdue is just out here costing themselves revenue sharing dollars by bombing all the good teams in the B1G and losing to all the mediocre ones. But we can’t penalize them too much, as the Big Ten winner must receive a CFB bid to protect the hoi polloi!

Also I look forward to not welcoming 9-0 UTSA to the Top 25 because those spots are desperately needed for propping up mediocre major conference teams. Take Minnesota, who was No. 20 last week, and then lost 14-6 at home to ILLLLLLinois. Well to save face the Gophers will be penalized, but replaced with another mediocre P5 also-ran instead of any mid-majors that can actually, you know, win football games.

The talent is dispersed between the No. 10 and No. 80 teams in the country somewhat equally. It would be nice of these 13 “experts” to recognize the reality instead of their narrative.

Nick Simon, DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Cincinnati

Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, and Cincinnati all played with their food this week and found themselves in competitive matchups against four opponents who could all end up missing bowls this year. The Tide messed around with a zombie LSU team with a lame duck coach. OSU needed Scott Frost to make ill-advised fourth-down decisions to put down Nebraska. Oregon got the satisfaction of punking Jimmy Lake in Seattle but they’re still not punishing inferior foes like they should. And Cincinnati, well, lost their minds in the final eight minutes against Tulsa.

Fortunately for three of these teams, they’ll benefit from Michigan State having the letdown of all letdown games. For Cincinnati, wellllll, they’ll be the ones punished for lack of “style points” unfortunately. Punished in a sense where undefeated Oklahoma (who was on a bye and nearly lost to Kansas a few weeks back) will be deemed more worthy and jump them. That’s how I see it playing out this week.

Oh, and rank UTSA you cowards.

Chinmay Vaidya: DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

Georgia and Alabama won Saturday, so both teams are staying put. Michigan State got upset at the hands of Purdue, so the Spartans are likely going to find themselves out of the top six. Oregon looked sloppy early in a win over Washington but the Ducks will nonetheless move up one spot. Ohio State comes in at the fourth spot, and Cincinnati will go up to fifth. Oklahoma had a bye week, but the Sooners will move up because of results going their way elsewhere. They’ll get to prove they’re worthy of the spot when they face Baylor.