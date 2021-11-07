Von Miller’s Rams debut pushed back a week

The Los Angeles Rams acquired outside linebacker Von Miller at last week’s trade deadline from the Denver Broncos. There was optimism that Miller would be able to make his debut with the team for Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, but he is inactive for the game, per Field Yates.

Miller did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but that is also a common day for veterans to get rest. It looked like he would be able to make the game as he was limited in practice Thursday, but apparently, he aggravated the injury. Miller did not practice with the team on Friday. He will look to make his team debut next week against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Miller started his career with the Broncos and was in his 10th season with the team. As the trade deadline approached last week, the Broncos made a move that sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for a second and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.