 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Collin Sexton leaves Sunday’s game with knee injury, won’t return

The Cavaliers guard won’t return against the Knicks. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the New York Knicks on November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be the surprise team of the 2021-22 season, rattling off three straight wins heading into Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers could be without guard Collin Sexton for some time. Sexton suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s contest and will not return.

Sexton had eight points and four assists in 13 minutes of action prior to suffering the injury. He was averaging 16.8 points entering Sunday’s game. The Cavaliers will likely lean on Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in Sexton’s absence. Those three players will see increased value in DFS and fantasy lineups.

Cleveland might be worth backing over the next few games due to its current form, although Sexton’s injury might be something to give bettors pause. Sexton’s injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Cavs, who look like play-in tournament contenders. They have the Wizards, Pistons and Celtics twice in the next week so they could be on a long winning streak here.

More From DraftKings Nation