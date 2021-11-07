Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham fired after loss to South Carolina

The Florida Gators have decided to make a change in the coaching staff after a shocking 40-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, although it’s not the change some fans might’ve wanted.

The Gators are letting defensive coordinator Todd Grantham go along with offensive line coach John Hevesy, according to Bruce Feldman. After giving up 49 points to LSU, 34 points to Georgia and 40 points to South Carolina, it seems reasonable for Grantham to get the boot. Gator fans have been calling for his ouster for over two years now and they’re finally getting their wish.

Hevesy’s departure is a little stunning, as the offensive line coach rarely gets axed due to poor defensive performances. The Gators have struggled to protect their quarterbacks and establish a run game, but they’ve also faced some pretty strong fronts lately.

This is usually how it goes when a head coach is under pressure. A coordinator is the first to be shown the door, while a position group coach under that coordinator might also go along with him. It’s rare to see a position coach from the offensive side get fired along with the defensive coordinator but maybe that’s just another sign of the dysfunction inside this Florida program.

UF has Samford, Missouri, and Florida State left on the 2021 schedule and just a year after getting into a shootout with Alabama in the SEC Championship game, missing a bowl outright is within the realm of possibility. Let’s see if the change works for Dan Mullen.