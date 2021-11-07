Darrell Henderson returns despite ankle injury in Week 9

Sunday update: Good news for those who have rostered Darrell Henderson in fantasy tonight, as he has returned and he’s looked good on a couple of runs and is up to 48 yards on eight carries.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is questionable to return with a ankle injury suffered early in the second quarter. Sony Michel will take over the lead role while he is out.

Henderson was playing well with six carries for 33 yards early in the contest, but his injury trouble this season shows up once again. Michel has played well when given a chance, so has a chance to be a useful fantasy play moving forward if Henderson is to miss any time.