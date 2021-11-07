Seahawks have shown strong interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. appears likely to clear waivers, as his contract will keep most teams away and his reported preference to not be picked up from waivers will also steer teams from taking a chance on him. His preference is to go to a team that is a contender and a veteran quarterback, per Mike Florio. One possible team has emerged, as the Seattle Seahawks have shown strong interest in the wide receiver, per USA Today’s Mike Jones.

Much of that interest appears to come from the Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has urged the team to pursue Beckham Jr., per Jones. The Seahawks aren’t exactly “contenders” when looking at their 3-5 record, which puts them far behind the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, but they are a team with a top quarterback and there is time left for them to get back into the wild card race.

The Saints, 49ers and Patriots have all been bandied about as possible landing spots for the ex-Giants and Browns receiver as well. The Seahawks don’t throw the ball much and they already have two great receivers in D.J. Metcalf and Tyrell Lockett, so it might not be the perfect fit, but Wilson’s interest could be a factor.