F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazilian Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paolo.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Brazilian Grand Prix is back this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence, and it’s going by a new name — the São Paolo Grand Prix. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at noon ET at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paolo, Brazil. The race will air on ESPN2.

Defending champ and this past week’s Mexican Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225. It’s a sizable drop-off from there to Sergio Perez, who is installed at +1400. Hamilton won two of the previous three races, with Sebastian Vettel in between in 2017.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will play host to the final round of sprint qualifying this season. There are two days of qualifying. On Friday, there is the traditional three stages of qualifying. That sets the starting grid for a 100-kilometer race on Saturday to set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Max Verstappen -190
Lewis Hamilton +225
Sergio Perez +1400
Valtteri Bottas +1800
Lando Norris +5000
Charles Leclerc +5000
Pierre Gasly +5000
Daniel Ricciardo +6500
Carlos Sainz +6500
George Russell +10000
Sebastian Vettel +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Lance Stroll +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +30000
Antonio Giovinazzi +50000
Kimi Raikkonen +50000
Mick Schumacher +50000
Nicholas Latifi +50000
Nikita Mazepin +50000

