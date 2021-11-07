F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazilian Grand Prix

The Brazilian Grand Prix is back this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence, and it’s going by a new name — the São Paolo Grand Prix. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at noon ET at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paolo, Brazil. The race will air on ESPN2.
Defending champ and this past week’s Mexican Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225. It’s a sizable drop-off from there to Sergio Perez, who is installed at +1400. Hamilton won two of the previous three races, with Sebastian Vettel in between in 2017.
The Brazilian Grand Prix will play host to the final round of sprint qualifying this season. There are two days of qualifying. On Friday, there is the traditional three stages of qualifying. That sets the starting grid for a 100-kilometer race on Saturday to set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Max Verstappen
|-190
|Lewis Hamilton
|+225
|Sergio Perez
|+1400
|Valtteri Bottas
|+1800
|Lando Norris
|+5000
|Charles Leclerc
|+5000
|Pierre Gasly
|+5000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+6500
|Carlos Sainz
|+6500
|George Russell
|+10000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+25000
|Fernando Alonso
|+25000
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|Lance Stroll
|+30000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+30000
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|+50000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+50000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+50000
|Nikita Mazepin
|+50000
