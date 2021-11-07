F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazilian Grand Prix

The Brazilian Grand Prix is back this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence, and it’s going by a new name — the São Paolo Grand Prix. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at noon ET at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paolo, Brazil. The race will air on ESPN2.

Defending champ and this past week’s Mexican Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190 and is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225. It’s a sizable drop-off from there to Sergio Perez, who is installed at +1400. Hamilton won two of the previous three races, with Sebastian Vettel in between in 2017.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will play host to the final round of sprint qualifying this season. There are two days of qualifying. On Friday, there is the traditional three stages of qualifying. That sets the starting grid for a 100-kilometer race on Saturday to set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Max Verstappen -190 Lewis Hamilton +225 Sergio Perez +1400 Valtteri Bottas +1800 Lando Norris +5000 Charles Leclerc +5000 Pierre Gasly +5000 Daniel Ricciardo +6500 Carlos Sainz +6500 George Russell +10000 Sebastian Vettel +25000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Esteban Ocon +30000 Lance Stroll +30000 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 Mick Schumacher +50000 Nicholas Latifi +50000 Nikita Mazepin +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.