Best DFS lineup strategy for Bears-Steelers on Monday night

To wrap up the Week 9 slate in the NFL, we have a primetime between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night football. These two teams are heading in opposite directions as the Bears have lost three straight games, while the Steelers have won three consecutive games.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Najee Harris or Justin Fields in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Bears second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with a groin injury. Additionally, veteran running back Damien Williams is out with a knee injury, but David Montgomery — who is designated to return from injury — could end up playing after missing the last four games with a knee injury. As for the Steelers, the only injury of note is tight end Eric Ebron, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Captain’s Chair

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The rookie running back plays a significant role in the Steelers’ offense and is the guy in the backfield. Harris already has 479 yards on 128 carries and five touchdowns, to go along with 37 receptions (49 targets) for 273 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With the Steelers not having Juju Smith-Schuster or Eric Ebron, we could expect to see the young RB involved in the passing game against the Bears. Harris is averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game and will be facing a Bears’ defense that is giving up 125 rushing yards per game. However, they are ranked ninth against opposing RBs this season (OPRK).

Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said last week that that there’s really a good chance that David Montgomery has a chance to play tonight against the Steelers. Montgomery has missed the last four games with a knee injury and was designated to come off of IR.

However, even if he does play, I think Chicago would be suited to give double-digit carries to rookie RB Khalil Herbert. The rookie running back struggled last week against the 49ers as he only had 8.8 fantasy points, but ran for 72 yards on 23 carries. In the Bears’ last four games, the former Virginia Tech running back is averaging 14.2 fantasy points per game.

Value Plays

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears — $6400

If Mooney is ready to go, then the speedy wide receiver should have some opportunities against a less than stellar Steelers’ secondary. Last season, the second-year wideout had six receptions (nine targets) for 64 yards and 12.4 fantasy points. It was the second time in the last three games that Mooney crossed the double-digit threshold. He’ll be going up against a Steelers’ defense that is ranked 22nd against WRs (OPRK) and allowing 39.1 fantasy points per game.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers — $7000

With a lot of attention being on Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool, the rookie tight end should have some favorable matchups in tonight’s game. Freiermuth had a solid performance last week against the Browns, recording four receptions (seven targets) for 44 yards and a touchdown.

For his efforts, Freiermuth scored 14.4 fantasy points, making it the second time in three weeks that he scored 10 or more fantasy points. However, he’ll be in a tough spot as the Bears are ranked second against TEs (OPRK) this season. But the Steelers will need him to step up once again without Eric Ebron.