CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Friday, November 12

The next set of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers get underway in mid-November as we’re about halfway through the final round of qualifying. Mexico leads the group with 14 points, logging four wins and two draws, while USA and Canada follow them in second and third place. Panama sits in fourth place at the moment, but with eight games left to play for each team, the table could look drastically different by the end of this final round.

The USMNT will take on Mexico on November 12th to kick off their set of November matches as they look to take the top spot away from El Tri. As a refresher, the top three teams after all 14 games are played will advance to the World Cup, with the fourth-place team advancing to an inter-confederation playoff.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Friday, November 12

Honduras vs. Panama

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Honduras +145, Panama +215, Draw +185

El Salvador vs. Jamaica

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +135, Jamaica +215, Draw +195

Canada vs. Costa Rica

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Canada -155, Costa Rica +425, Draw +260

USA vs. Mexico

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA +225, Mexico +140, Draw +185