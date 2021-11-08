College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the ACC in 2021-22?

It is the final season for the Duke Blue Devils with Mike Krzyzewski as their sherpa, and the oddsmakers and bettors think he’ll ride off into the Durham sunset with one last ACC Championship.

Duke is the +250 favorite to win the league, and with three McDonald’s All-Americans joining a team that already had Wendell Moore Jr., Jeremy Roach, and Mark Williams, they’ll be the chalk starting on Tuesday. Freshman Paolo Banchero is already in NBA2K thanks to NIL rights, and that might be how Duke continues its dominance even after Jon Scheyer takes over next season: Using their national fanbase and cash to get players to Cameron Indoor.

Florida State has done everything in 20 seasons under Leonard Hamilton except reach a Final Four. But Houston’s Caleb Mills played on the final weekend last year, and he transfers to Tallahassee to join Anthony Polite and Kentucky’s Cam’Ron Fletcher for a team with tremendous athleticism.

Hubert Davis takes over at his alma mater North Carolina for Roy Williams, and inherits a team that struggled last season but still has plenty of talent. Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Leaky Black all return, with Dawson Garcia (Marquette) and Brady Manek (Oklahoma) joining them. They’ll go as far as Bacot can take them on the block.

If you’re looking for a sleeper, the chic team is Mike Young’s Virginia Tech. They return Keve Aluma after he didn’t head to the NBA, and add an experienced guard from Wofford in Storm Murphy (119 career games). On nights they make shots, they can play with anyone in the league.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

ACC Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Duke +250 Florida State +450 North Carolina +450 Virginia +700 Louisville +800 Virginia Tech +1200 Notre Dame +2000 Syracuse +2200 Clemson +3000 Georgia Tech +4000 North Carolina State +5000 Miami FL +7000 Pittsburgh +10000 Wake Forest +10000 Boston College +20000

