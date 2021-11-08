David Montgomery is active for Week 9 vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears announced Week 9 inactives and David Montgomery is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. Montgomery was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. The Bears do not have to release his practice information as he was on injured reserve this week. Chicago had until Monday to activate him off IR.

As expected, Montogmery is suiting up for Chicago’s Monday contest against the Steelers. It’s unlikely he has a full workload out of the backfield, as Khalil Herbert has been effective in Montgomery’s relief. Expect Montgomery to operate more as a change-of-pace running back in this encounter, while Herbert gets most of the normal workload.

This will probably serve as a tuneup game for Montgomery before he returns to his usual number of touches in Week 10. Fantasy managers counting on Montgomery playing will be happy he’s active but might not get as much return on starting him as they expect. Herbert is still the lead back for at least one more game, even with Montgomery active.