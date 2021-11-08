College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the Big East in 2021-22?

College basketball gets underway next week and the odds have dropped for who is favored to win the Big East this season. Villanova is set to repeat, or four-peat if you are including the cluster situation that was the 2019-2020 season with four teams tied for the regular-season champion.

The Villanova Wildcats are favored to retain their Big East title with -105 odds. Guard Collin Gillespie has been named the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, and while this means literally nothing it does mean you should keep an eye on the all-American first-teamer this year. Nova has two players on the Big East second-team all-American list in junior guard Justin Moore and forward Jermaine Samuels.

After finishing second in the conference last year, Creighton has the worst odds to win the conference. This could be a frustrating season for the Blue Jays especially with guard Marcus Zegarowski being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in this year’s NBA draft.

UConn has the second-best odds to win the conference and they finished third last year. Even with James Bouknight gone to the Charlotte Hornets, the Huskies have senior guard Tyrese Martin and forward R.J. Cole as second-team Big East selections with sophomore forward Adama Sonogo an honorable mention for the list.

Xavier rounds out the top three best odds with +650 odds to win the conference which presents the biggest jump of any team as they finished seventh in the conference last season. The Musketeers have two All-Big East First Team selections in senior guard Paul Scruggs and junior forward Zach Freemantle. The latter had the fifth-most points per game in the conference and lead the Big East in rebounds per game.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Big East Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Big East Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Villanova -105 UConn +380 Xavier +650 Saint Johns +1500 Butler +1800 Providence +2000 DePaul +2500 Georgetown +2800 Marquette +3500 Creighton +10000

