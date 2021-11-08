College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the Big Ten in 2021-22?

The Big Ten is shaping up as one of the top conferences in college basketball once again, and it should be competitive race at the top. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will enter the 2021-22 season as the betting favorites to win the Big Ten.

Michigan and Purdue both have +275 odds to finish the regular season at the top of the conference, and there’s a lot to like about both teams.

The Wolverines appear to have made a home run hire with Juwan Howard, who is heading into his third season as the Michigan head coach. The Wolverines won the Big Ten last season and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan will return their leading scorer and rebounder Hunter Dickinson, but they’re losing three starters from last year’s lineup, making Purdue is the more experienced team of the two at the top. The Boilermakers return nearly all of their roster from last year and will be led by forward Trevion Williams and guard Jaden Ivey to potentially go on a big run.

The Ohio State Buckeyes should find themselves in the mix down the stretch with top players like E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young. However, the Buckeyes will need to replace the production of point guard Duane Washington Jr.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have the top player in the conference with big man Kofi Cockburn, but it’s impossible to replace what Ayo Dosunmu was able to do as one of the best players in the sport last season.

The Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins could also contend for a Big Ten title but behind them is where the drop off starts in what should be a very competitive race toward the end of the regular season.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Big Ten Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Big Ten Conference Odds Team Odds Team Odds Purdue +330 Michigan +330 Ohio State +425 Illinois +600 Michigan State +900 Maryland +900 Indiana +1500 Wisconsin +2500 Iowa +4500 Northwestern +7000 Penn State +7000 Nebraska +15000 Minnesota +30000

