College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the Big 12 in 2021-22?

The Big 12 basketball race is not as wide open as oddsmakers suggest other conferences are, but they have three teams inside the top eight of the AP Poll despite having just 10 teams, so this conference is loaded with talented teams at the top.

As you might expect, the Kansas Jayhawks are the betting favorites heading into the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks won 14 straight conference titles till the 2018-19 season and with the Baylor Bears winning it last year, Kansas has won “only” one of the last three. Bill Self added plenty of new talent including former Arizona State Sun Devils point guard Remy Martin.

The Texas Longhorns brought in former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard to replace Shaka Smart, who left to coach for the Marquette Golden Eagles. This is certainly an upgrade for Texas, which might have brought in the best transfer portal haul of the offseason.

The Baylor Bears will need to replace a lot from last year’s national championship roster, but this is still a top-10 team nationally. Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler will return as a talented duo, and Arizona Wildcats transfer James Akinjo should be in for a huge role.

There is a bit of a drop off after Baylor, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders will still be a tough team even without Beard on the bench. Mark Adams had been an assistant for the past five seasons and is now in charge of leading the program as a defensive mind.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Big 12 Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Big 12 Conference Odds Team Odds Team Odds Kansas +190 Texas +240 Baylor +450 Texas Tech +800 West Virginia +1200 Oklahoma State +1600 Oklahoma +2500 TCU +8000 Iowa State +15000 Kansas State +15000

