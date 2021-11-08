College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the Pac-12 in 2021-22?

The odds have dropped for the favorites to compete and the teams to watch in the Pac-12 this year with college basketball getting started next week. Oregon had the best conference record in 2020 going 13-5 in conference play. UCLA went 12-6 to finish second but is projected to get the edge this season as +105 odds.

UCLA heads into the season as the nationally ranked No. 2 team in the country. UCLA is going to have a nice mix of veteran talent with youth as they turned in the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class and the fourth-best in the conference. Head coach Mike Cronin will be in his third season as the head coach of the Bruins.

Oregon’s slight fall is probably due to the departure of Chris Duarte to the NBA Draft as he was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers. Head coach Dana Altman is up to the task. The Ducks head into the season ranked No. 13 from the leadership of senior guard Will Richardson.

USC is going to have to try and find a replacement for Evan Mobley who was drafted third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not to worry as there is another Mobley still in town. Junior forward Isaiah Mobley is a first-team all-American for the Trojans and will try and round out the offensive gameplan with junior guard Boogie Ellis.

Arizona and Colorado are projected to make a slight jump in the standings as they both finished with a 10-8 conference record last year. That rounds out the top five favored teams and it sets up the Pac-12 for another competitive and exciting year of conference play.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Pac-12 Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Pac-12 Conference Odds Team Odds Team Odds UCLA +105 Oregon +350 USC +650 Arizona +700 Colorado +2000 Washington State +2800 Arizona State +3500 Stanford +3500 Oregon State +4000 Utah +5500 California +15000 Washington +15000

