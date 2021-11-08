College basketball odds: Who is projected to win the SEC in 2021-22?

The race for the SEC regular season championship should be very compelling with six teams listed fairly close to each other in odds to win the conference heading into the 2021-22 season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the betting favorites with +400 odds to win the SEC as the lone program in the conference ranked inside the top 13 of the preseason AP Poll. Kentucky is coming off a brutal year in which they finished 9-16 overall and placed eighth in the SEC. The Wildcats brought in an incredible recruiting class once again and hit the transfer portal hard.

Head coach Nate Oates has the Alabama Crimson Tide trending in a fantastic direction, giving fans a reason to watch this group with pride after football season is over. Alabama will continue their analytical approach that features a ton of 3-pointers, and the Crimson Tide should continue to play incredible defense.

Coaching continues to get better in the SEC as Eric Musselman is changing the culture around the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’s possible the program takes a step back after losing a ton of production from last season but with the talent Musselman is bringing in, Arkansas is in great shape for the years ahead.

The Tennessee Volunteers could be a bit of a wild card for a program that had seven players signed in their most recent recruiting class. They will look for a bounce-back season after a first round exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Auburn Tigers will be led by a frontcourt duo of freshman Jabari Smith and North Carolina Tar Heels transfer Walker Kessler, and center Colin Castleton will return for the Florida Gators as an All-SEC player. If you plan to wager on any team outside the top six, that’s probably a stretch.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 SEC Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook:

SEC Conference Odds Team Odds Team Odds Kentucky +400 Alabama +500 Arkansas +500 Tennessee +550 Auburn +650 Florida +750 LSU +1200 Mississippi State +2000 Ole Miss +2500 Missouri +5000 South Carolina +5000 Vanderbilt +7000 Texas A&M +10000 Georgia +20000

