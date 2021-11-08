Opening Week 10 Panthers vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Well, Sam Darnold is not the answer for the Panthers and that was solidified with a putrid performance against the New England Patriots last week. The Cardinals rode James Conner as both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins missed the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Panthers-Cardinals Week 10 matchup.

Opening point spread: Cardinals -10

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -490, Panthers +360

Early pick: Cardinals -10

The Panthers are an absolute dumpster fire while the Cardinals stunned the 49ers with Colt McCoy at quarterback and have a good chance at getting Kyler Murray back in Week 10. If you think McCoy is going to get the start and still want to take the Cardinals, wait until later in the week, because the 10 reflects Murray’s likely return.

