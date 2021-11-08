Opening Week 10 Seahawks vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 9 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks are well-rested coming off a bye week and they are hopeful that quarterback Russell Wilson could return to game action this week. The Packers missed quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is expected back from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, the day before this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Seahawks-Packers Week 10 matchup.

Opening point spread: Packers -5.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -235, Seahawks +190

Early pick: Seahawks +5.5

This is a difficult one to handicap on Monday morning. Russell Wilson may or may not play. Aaron Rodgers may or may not play. Matt LaFleur said if Rodgers can come off the COVID list this weekend, he’ll play — even without any on-field work. I’d lean taking the points in what could be a highly unpredictable game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.