Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Lakers Monday

In the second game of a doubleheader on NBA TV, the Charlotte Hornets will continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Hornets, who played the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Charlotte (5-6) has lost their last four games after starting the regular season with a 5-2 record. The Lakers (5-5) are currently on a losing streak of their own after they lost their second straight game to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +2

The Lakers are only two-point favorites heading into tonight’s contest against a reeling Hornets squad. Los Angeles should be able to cover this spread with ease. But as we saw this season, this Lakers team has struggled against teams such the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and San Antonio Spurs. Along those same lines, Los Angeles is 1-6 against the spread when they are favored at home this season. Their only win ATS was against the Cavaliers, where they 8.5-point favorites.

The Hornets, on the other hand, are 0-2 ATS in back-to-back games this season. They are also 1-4 ATS as the road underdog this season. Charlotte’s defense has let them down in their four-game losing skid, giving up 121.7 points per game. If their defense does not show up tonight, then it could be another blowout in store.

Over/Under: Over 227

With the pace that both of these teams play at, it should not be a surprise to see the over being profitable this season. The Hornets’ over/under is a league-best 8-3, while the Lakers are not too far behind at 5-5. Charlotte have five players who are scoring 10 points or more this season led by the duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. The Hornets want to get this game into the 100s against the Lakers, so let’s roll with the over.

