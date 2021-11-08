Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. 76ers on Monday

In one of eight games in the Association on Monday night, the New York Knicks will play the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Knicks have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a 126-109 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Sixers have won six straight games, but will not have All-Star center Joel Embiid, who was placed in the health and safety protocols on Monday afternoon. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Knicks vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1

The Sixers came into Monday as four-point favorites, however, the spread has dropped to one point with the news about Embiid. Philadelphia currently has four players in health and safety protocols.

Last week, the Sixers saw both Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe enter the protocol, but the team was able to sustain those losses. Philly is also without starter Danny Green, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. That being said, the Knicks come into tonight with the clear advantage and should be able to keep the game close and win outright.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

Between the two teams, the Knicks have been the more profitable team when it comes to betting the over this season. New York’s over/under record is 6-4, which is the second-best mark behind the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s over/under record is 3-7. The last time these two Atlantic division rivals faced off, 211 points where scored at Madison Square Garden. Now without no Embiid or Harris, along with a Knicks’ team looking for a much-needed win, I think the under is the best play.

