Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bulls on Monday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to the Windy City to play the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Nets will be playing in their first back-to-back of the season after defeating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Sunday. Brooklyn (7-3) has won five consecutive games and started off their six-game road trip a perfect 2-0 with wins over Detroit and the Raptors.

The Bulls (6-3) are riding a two-game losing skid after they lost a home and home series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago started off the season 4-0, but have since gone 2-3 with their latest win happening last week on the road against the Boston Celtics. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Nets vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -1.5

The Nets surprisingly enter tonight’s game against the Bulls as the underdogs. Brooklyn does not have any noticeable players on the injury report, but this is their first back-to-back of the season, while the Bulls have not played since Saturday. The Nets are 0-1 against the spread when they are the road underdog this season and they are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games against the Bulls.

Chicago needs a win after poor performances last week against the Celtics and Sixers. The Bulls have put together a good team on both ends, but they have struggled to start games, which has put them behind early. Chicago is producing 24.6 first quarter points per game this season (26th in the NBA). However, they are facing the Nets, who are giving up the fifth-most points per game in the first quarter (28.7). The Bulls are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games this season and 4-2 ATS when they are listed as the favorite.

Over/Under: Over 216

The Nets have not been great to bet against when it comes to the over, but they proved me wrong on Sunday as they hit the over against the Raptors. The Bulls’ over record is 4-5 this season, which makes as they are not a team that will drop 115-120 points on you. In their six wins this season, opponents only scored 100.5 points per game. It’s highly unlikely that they will hold Brooklyn under 100, which has only happened once this season. Therefore, I’m going to roll the dice on the over.

