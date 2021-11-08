Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Miami Heat head out to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Heat are coming off a strong win over the Utah Jazz at home over the weekend. The Nuggets narrowly beat the Houston Rockets 95-94.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Heat-Nuggets on Monday.

Heat vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

This game is essentially a pick ‘em and it feels like the Heat should be favored by a bit more, to be honest. Looking at alternate lines for Miami to juice up the odds isn’t a bad idea. The Heat are 3-1 on the road this season and those three wins have been by 15, 15 and 26 points. Denver lost back-to-back games to the Memphis Grizzlies before barely scraping past the Rockets. Bam Adebayo should be able to contain Nikola Jokic on the offensive end. Michael Porter Jr. has already been ruled out for the Nuggets. Unless the Heat decide to rest Kyle Lowry or Bam, we’re rolling with Miami.

Over/Under: Over 205

While both sides are very strong defensively, this number is super low. The Heat and Nuggets rank 1-2 in terms of points allowed to opponents per game. The Nuggets may not be capable of putting up a ton of points with MPJ sidelined, we’ve seen the Heat put up plenty of points in their wins. I think Miami can carry the offense in this one as long as everyone is healthy. Denver could get up past 100 points in garbage time if it plays out the Heat get up big.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.