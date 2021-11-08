Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Warriors on Monday

The Golden State Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Monday night to start Week 4 of the NBA season. The Dubs have won four games in a row, their latest a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets this weekend. The Hawks have dropped three in a row after a loss to the Phoenix Suns, 121-117.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Hawks-Warriors on Monday night and make some picks.

Hawks vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

These two teams are trending in very different directions lately. The Dubs are 5-1 at home and are outscoring opponents by a margin over 13.0 points. On their latest four-game winning streak, the Dubs are outscoring opponents by an average of 24.25 points. Just the fact the Warriors are favored at home in this game suggests there’s a strong chance they blow out the Hawks. Even in a close game, it feels like the Warriors will be up double digits most of the way. I wouldn’t even be that scared of a back-door cover situation with a number like 3.5 points.

Over/Under: Over 222

This line feels low for these two teams. The Warriors are the top offensive team in the NBA and the Hawks are middle of the pack. We’ve got two scoring guards who can fill it up in Stephen Curry and Trae Young. If this game is competitive, it should be up in pace. The Hawks are 5-5 on hitting the over this season and the Dubs are 2-7, which really just tells us their O/U totals are generally higher. The fact the Hawks get there more often is encouraging for the Warriors to hit the over tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.