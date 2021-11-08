Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 8

The NBA has eight games on the schedule for Monday, November 8th as we enter Week 4 of the season. There’s been some big news to start the week. Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid was placed in health and safety protocols. He is expected to miss several games. Cleveland Cavaliers G Collin Sexton was also diagnosed with a torn meniscus and could miss a few months.

Here we’ll take a look at some player prop bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Andre Drummond O13.5 rebounds (+100)

This is a very high number on paper but shouldn’t be too difficult for Drummond to reach with Embiid out. Drummond is averaging around 17.5 rebounds per 36 minutes this season and the one game he played 34 minutes, he had 15 boards starting for Embiid. That should be the case again on Monday night with Embiid out and Drummond starting.

Nikola Jokic top point scorer (+130)

There’s some value on a few other names in Heat-Nuggets on Monday night. There’s also a pretty good chance Jokic leads this game in scoring when we look at the matchup and personnel on each side. Both teams play tight defense. Even with Bam Adebayo on him most of the game, Jokic will have to compensate for the loss of Michael Porter Jr. That should mean Jokic will see more shot attempts and pretty much run the offense while playing a ton of minutes. If you want a few safer lines, Will Barton O15.5 points (-120) and Monte Morris O12.5 (+105) offer some value.

Karl-Anthony Towns O23.5 points (-130)

The only prop that isn’t juiced up, KAT to go over his points line feels pretty safe at this number. The Memphis Grizzlies are allowing teams to shoot nearly 50 percent from the floor this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves could get PG D’Angelo Russell back in the lineup. I don’t view that as a negative to KAT’s point line. If anything the presence of Russell should clear things up for KAT down low, keep the defense honest on the perimeter. Towns has had a string of bad matchups the past week or so. This feels like a get-right spot.

