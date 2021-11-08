NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, November 8

We have an eight-game slate in the NBA Monday night, which features a double-header on NBATV. At 8:00 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Chicago Bulls and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Furkan Korkmaz, 76ers, $4,900

With the Sixers now having four players in the health and safety protocols, it is really going to take a team effort them to win games going forward. Korkmaz has continuously showed up for Philadelphia this season and played multiple roles while doing so.

The 24-year-old forward is coming off one of his best games of the season Saturday night against the Bulls. Korkmaz scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

He also recorded six rebounds to give him 36.5 fantasy points, which was the second time Korkmaz scored 30 fantasy points. The Sixers will be playing the New York Knicks for the second time this season. In their meeting last month, Korkmaz scored 21.8 fantasy points as the Sixers lost 112-99. The Knicks are ranked 30th against SG/SFs this season (OPRK).

Malik Beasley, Timberwolves, $4,600

The 24-year-old wing player has been on a roll recently for the Timberwolves and providing some much-needed scoring off the bench. In Minnesota’s last four games, the 24-year-old Beasley is averaging 15.3 points per game, while shooting 41.3% from three-point range on 11.5 attempts per game.

Over that same amount of time, he’s scoring 24.8 fantasy points per game, which surpasses his season average of 20.3 fppg. Beasley will to score in double figures for the fifth-straight game against one of the worst defensive teams in the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are ranked 28th against SG/SFs (OPRK) and allowing teams to shoot 48.7% from the field.

Steven Adams, Grizzlies, $4,500

For our last value play for tonight’s slate, we are going to stay with the Minnesota-Memphis game and look at Steven Adams. The veteran big man is not putting up earth-shattering stats like Jonas Valanciunas last season, but he’s been productive in the middle of the frontcourt.

This season, Adams is averaging 8.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 26.0 fantasy points per game. In the Grizzlies last four games, the 28-year-old center has failed to score at least 10 points, but has still found a way to score 19.5 fantasy points per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Wolves, who are ranked dead last against center (OPRK) and in opponents rebounds percentage at 47.0