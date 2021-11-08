Notable absent players during Week 10 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 10 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there are plenty of fantasy assets that will be absent from your lineups. The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Houston Texans will all have a bye next week.

Out of those four teams, fantasy football managers will be scrambling to find replacements for the Bengals. Second-year QB Joe Burrow has been tremendous this season and entered Week 9 as the ninth-ranked quarterback, while standout rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is ranked third among all wide receivers in the NFL. Then, there’s veteran running back Joe Mixon, who has been a weekly must-start RB1 over the last few seasons and second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been a nice WR2/FLEX play in fantasy football.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Bears, who might have David Montgomery returning back to the field in Week 11. Montgomery was designated to return off of injured reserve earlier this week. If the former Iowa State running back comes back, then that could take snaps away from rookie running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert entered Week 9 as the 46th-ranked running back, but has been productive as the Bears’ starting running back.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 10.

QB Justin Fields

RB David Montgomery (injured)

RB Khalil Herbert

RB Damien Williams

WR Allen Robinson

WR Darnell Mooney

TE Cole Kmet

QB Joe Burrow

RB Joe Mixon

WR Ja’Marr Chase

WR Tee Higgins

WR Tyler Boyd

TE CJ Uzomah

QB Daniel Jones

RB Saquon Barkley

RB Devontae Booker

WR Sterling Shepard (injured)

WR Kenny Golladay

WR Darius Slayton

WR Kadarius Toney

TE Evan Engram

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Tyrod Taylor

RB Phillip Lindsay

RB David Johnson

WR Brandin Cooks

TE Jordan Akins