How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the November 8th episode

WWE hits the Commonwealth of Kentucky tonight at this episode of Monday Night Raw comes live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

We’re now inside two weeks way from Survivor Series and have the participants for the traditional five-on-five elimination matches between Raw and Smackdown. On top of that news, tonight’s show will feature the renewal of an old rivalry.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Headlining the show will be a one-on-one bout between longtime rivals Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Rollins earned himself a title opportunity against WWE Champion Big E. and his needling of the champ last week prompted Owens to come out. KO ended up fighting Big E. in the main event and couldn’t pick up the victory even after interference on his behalf by Rollins. Owens is in an interesting spot considering that his contract reportedly expires in December. We’ll see how he’ll continue to be used moving forward.

With Survivor Series coming up, the WWE announced the teams for the traditional elimination matches over the weekend. Representing Raw on the men’s side are Rollins, Owens, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. On the women’s side, it’s Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina. We’ll see how the individuals representing the red brand gel as the pay-per-view draws near.