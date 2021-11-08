Elijah Moore, Jordan Howard among best players to add in Week 10 waivers

Each week, fantasy football managers scour the depths of their waiver wire to try and add a piece or two that could give them a slight edge over their opponent.

Week 10 is no different and we have some players here that aren’t rostered in a ton of leagues that could have a big impact on your bottom line this week. Here’s a look at the best available players on the Week 10 waiver wire.

Jets WR Elijah Moore

Yahoo! rostership: 26%

ESPN rostership: 15%

The rookie out of Ole Miss has started to come on over the last two weeks , coincidentally in the absence of fellow rookie Zach Wilson. Following a strong performance in their performance against the Bengals in Week 8, he pulled down seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts last Thursday. The Jets host the Bills this Sunday.

Eagles RB Jordan Howard

Yahoo! rostership: 11%

ESPN rostership: 8%

In the absence of Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard has stepped his game up for the Eagles over the past two weeks. He took 12 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions the week prior before taking 17 carries for 71 yards and a score against the Chargers on Sunday. The Eagles will travel to Denver in Week 10.

Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

Yahoo! rostership: 18%

ESPN rostership: 13%

The Baltimore running back room has been a revolving door this season and Devonta Freeman is the latest guy to start making an impact. He took 17 carries for 79 yards in their overtime victory over the Vikings on Sunday and also caught a touchdown pass. That TD marked the third straight game where he’s found the end zone. The Ravens have a short week as they’ll travel down to Miami for Thursday Night Football.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Yahoo! rostership: 58%

ESPN rostership: 48%

It could be time to start believing in Aiyuk again. The second-year wideout has given solid contributions in back-to-back games and aside from a fumble, he caught six of eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. San Fran will welcome the Rams to Levi Stadium next week for Monday Night Football and with Jalen Ramsey most likely covering Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk could get more looks in prime time.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Yahoo! rostership: 11%

ESPN rostership: 4%

After catching four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals the week prior, DPJ had another solid showing on Sunday in the Browns’ 41-16 stomping of the Bengals on Sunday. He caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the victory and with Odell Beckham Jr. officially out of the picture in Cleveland, Peoples-Jones stands to get even more targets. The Browns will travel to New England in Week 10.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Yahoo! rostership: 6%

ESPN rostership: 6%

Stevenson got plenty of touches and made the most of them in the Pats’ 24-7 victory at Carolina on Sunday. He had 10 carries for 62 yards and two targets for 44 yards in the win. New England will host the Browns this Sunday.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Yahoo! rostership: 25%

ESPN rostership: 25%

The Broncos scored a shocking 30-16 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday and Tim Patrick had a helping hand in the domination. He caught four of five targets for 85 yards and touchdown in the win. Denver will welcome the Eagles to Mile High in Week 10.

Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Yahoo! rostership: 1%

ESPN rostership: 0%

Zaccheaus had his best performance of the season in the Falcons’ victory over the Saints on Sunday, catching three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys this Sunday.

Falcons WR Russell Gage

Yahoo! rostership: 16%

ESPN rostership: 16%

Gage also had a solid afternoon in the win in New Orleans, catching seven of eight targets for 64 yards. He’s put together back-to-back productive performances and with Calvin Ridley still away, he’ll be relied upon even more as the Falcons try to turn their season around.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Yahoo! rostership: 53%

ESPN rostership: 43%

Jonathan Taylor is the obvious RB1 in Indianapolis, but Hines has shown his abilities as both a runner and a pass-catcher out of the Colts backfield. He took six carries for 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground in last Thursday’s win over the Jets, also adding four receptions for 34 yards. Indianapolis hosts Jacksonville this Sunday.

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Yahoo! rostership: 38%

ESPN rostership: 46%

Conklin has put up back-to-back productive outings for Minnesota, catching five passes for 45 yards in the team’s overtime loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The Vikings will travel out west to face the Chargers this Sunday.

Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Yahoo! rostership: 27%

ESPN rostership: 17%

Dan Arnold is starting to establish a rapport with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After hauling in eight catches for 68 yards against Seattle the week prior, he led the Jags in receiving with four receptions for 60 yards in their 9-6 upset of Buffalo on Sunday. Jacksonville travels to Indianapolis in Week 10.