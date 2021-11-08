Best bye week replacements with QBs Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields out in Week 10

With four teams heading into the bye for Week 10, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, and Justin Fields. All three young quarterbacks are not QB1s in fantasy football, however, they are solid streaming options on a given week.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

A few years ago, Ryan was one of the top options in fantasy football as he and wide receiver Julio Jones were putting up a lot of points on a weekly basis. But with Jones in Tennessee and Ryan getting up there in age, the veteran quarterback is more of a QB2 and streaming option.

However, he has a favorable matchup next week against the Cowboys’ defense, which allowed Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to score 21 fantasy points. On Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints, Ryan completed 23-of-30 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown (28.52 fantasy points). The veteran signal caller had his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season and fifth game where his completion percentage was 70% or higher. Ryan is currently rostered in 44.4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Speaking of Bridgewater, he had a nice bounce-back game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The veteran quarterback stayed within himself and moved the offense down the field against the aggressive Cowboys’ defense. Bridgewater completed 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards, a touchdown and a rushing touchdown (21.86 fantasy points).

Bridgewater’s performance on Sunday was his best this season. In his last five games, the former Louisville quarterback is averaging 17.02 fantasy points per game, which is not earth shattering by any means, but it’s productive. The former Louisville quarterback is rostered in 24.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.