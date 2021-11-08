Best bye week streamers with WRs Ja’Marr Chase, Brandin Cooks, Tee Higgins out in Week 10

With four teams heading into the bye for Week 10, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Brandin Cooks, and Tee Higgins. Chase and Cooks have both been WR1s this season in fantasy football and for their respective teams. Higgins has emerged as a quality WR2/FLEX option and can get 50-60 receiving yards in a blink of an eye.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Even though the Broncos have Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick has still found a way to make plays for QB Teddy Bridgewater. Patrick had four receptions (five targets) for 85 yards and a touchdown (18.5 fantasy points) against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 27-year-old wide receiver is averaging 12.1 fantasy in the Broncos’ last five games and would be solid production for a WR2.

Patrick will now get ready to face a Philadelphia Eagles’ defense that plays a bend but won’t break defense, but will give up yards underneath. He is currently rostered in 24.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

The rookie wide receiver is someone you need to pick up off of waivers asap after another solid performance on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Bateman had five receptions (eight targets) for 52 yards (10.2 fantasy points). It was the second consecutive game that the young wideout had double-digit fantasy points and at least 50 receiving yards.

The first round pick is still in search of his first touchdown, but that could come next week against a lackluster Dolphins’ pass defense that has given up its fair share of touchdowns to wide receivers. Bateman is currently rostered in 24.5% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.