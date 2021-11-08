Best bye week replacements with Joe Mixon, Khalil Herbert, Saquon Barkley on Week 10 bye

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Joe Mixon, Khalil Herbert, or Saquon Barkley, you’re up. Barkley has been out of commission for most of the season anyway so for managers with Devontae Booker, this means you too.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants all have byes in Week 10, sidelining all of these running backs from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Nyheim Hines vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are finding strength in its run game and while Jonathan Taylor is firmly planted as the No. 1 running back weapon there, Nyheim Hines is capable of doing something with the touches that he gets.

Hines turned six carries into 74 yards and a touchdown in their 45-30 win over the Jets last Thursday night, a season-high mark for him. He’s also a decent pass-catching threat out of the backfield, usually commanding around four targets a game. He’s rostered in just 53% of Yahoo leagues and 43% of ESPN leagues.

Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans took a gigantic blow last week with Derrick Henry going down for the season with a foot injury. While it’s a tall order for anyone to come even close to what Henry produced, they have viable backups who can step up and make positive contributions.

Heading into Week 9, Jeremy McNichols only got a smattering of carries when Henry was active but he has shown brief glimpses of being a viable pass-catching option. He caught eight of 12 targets for 74 yards in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jets.

Adrian Peterson was signed to the roster last week and is getting his first taste of action of the year in Weeks 9 and 10. The Future Hall of Famer most likely won’t be anywhere near his prime, but he proved in his stints with Washington and Detroit over the last few seasons that he has some gas left in the tank.

If you’re thinking about grabbing either one of them off the waiver wire, hurry, because you’re not the only one. Peterson is already rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues and 51% of ESPN leagues. McNichols has been scooped up in 78% of Yahoo leagues and 57% of ESPN leagues.

Devonta Freeman at Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens edged the Vikings with a 34-31 overtime victory on Sunday and stepping up in that win was Devonta Freeman. The two-time Pro Bowler had 13 carries for 79 yards on the ground and also caught a touchdown, making it three straight games where he’s recorded a score.

He’s rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues and 13% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire this week.