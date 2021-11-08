Best bye week replacements for TEs CJ Uzomah, Evan Engram out in Week 10

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have CJ Uzomah and Evan Engram, you’re up.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants have byes in Week 10, sidelining both tight ends from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Tyler Conklin at Chargers

Conklin led the Minnesota Vikings in receptions in their 34-41 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He ended up catching five of seven targets for 45 yards. He’s remained a consistent target of Kirk Cousins over the past three weeks, catching three receptions for 71 yards in Week 6 vs. the Panthers and five receptions for 57 yards against the Cowboys in Week 8.

Conklin is rostered in just 46% of ESPN leagues and 38% of Yahoo leagues.

Pat Freiermuth vs. Lions

Pat Freiermuth has seen an increase in his targets for the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks. He caught all seven of his targets for 58 yards in Week 6 vs. the Seahawks before catching four of seven for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Browns in Week 8.

He’ll be readily available on most waiver wires as he’s rostered in just 33% of Yahoo leagues and 31% of ESPN leagues.