Super Bowl 56 odds: Titans, Cardinals make big statements in Week 9 wins

With the new 17-game format, Monday Night Football in Week 9 will mark the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. Through the first eight weeks, there was little separation at the top of either conference to establish contenders. In Week 9, two teams emerged from the pack to cement themselves as championship caliber units.

We’re still a ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through seven weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans were the big winners in Week 9, with both teams grabbing victories while being undermanned. The Cardinals crushed the 49ers with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins out, showing they are a complete team. Arizona’s Super Bowl odds didn’t move due to the win but public perception might push more bets towards the Cardinals. The Titans lost Derrick Henry for likely the rest of the season but went into Los Angeles and dominated the Rams from start to finish. Tennessee’s defense came to play, intercepting Stafford twice to score one touchdown and set up another. The Titans saw their title odds jump from +1600 to +1000.

The biggest improvement in odds came from the New England Patriots, who are now +2800 after being +5000 after Week 8. Bill Belichick’s squad has a nasty defense, and Mac Jones is starting to figure things out alongside a potent run game. We’ll see if the Patriots are for real later on in the year, but they represent a great value play. The Seattle Seahawks are also a value option at +5000, with the team potentially adding Odell Beckham Jr. to an already loaded receiver group.

The Green Bay Packers had a dud with Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. We’ll see what Rodgers’ status is next week but Green Bay’s title odds took a hit, going down from +900 to +1000. The Rams slipped from +750 to +800 after their stunning home loss. The biggest drop came from the 49ers, who went from +5000 to +8000 after James Conner and Colt McCoy dismantled their defense. San Francisco remains a risky bet in terms of Super Bowl odds, along with the Cleveland Browns (+3500) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+6000).

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 10.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 10 Team Week 1 Week 9 Week 10 Team Week 1 Week 9 Week 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +550 Buffalo Bills +1000 +500 +600 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +750 +800 Green Bay Packers +1300 +900 +1000 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1000 +1000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +1600 +1000 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1000 +1200 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +1200 +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1200 +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +1800 New England Patriots +3500 +5000 +2800 Cleveland Browns +1600 +5000 +3500 New Orleans Saints +3000 +3500 +5000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +5000 +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +5000 +5000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +6500 +5000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +5000 +6000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +5000 +6500 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +5000 +8000 Denver Broncos +4500 +10000 +8000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +10000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +20000 Washington +5000 +20000 +25000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +50000 +25000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +25000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +25000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +50000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

