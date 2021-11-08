Breaking down the Titans backfield post-Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans dominated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football 28-16, but the offense wasn’t asked to do much, as the Titans defense did much of the heavy lifting. But we did learn a bit about what they are going to do at running back with Derrick Henry out with a broken foot.

The backfield was very much a committee, as Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman all saw work. Peterson led the way with rushing attempts, as he had 10 for 21 yards and a touchdown, while McNichols had seven for 24 yards and Foreman five for 29 yards. McNichols was the only back to catch a pass and he had three for 11 yards. Overall, McNichols and Peterson tied with 10 touches each to Foreman’s five.

On the field, Peterson didn’t have much burst, ran too upright and was extremely lucky to get a goal line touchdown. McNichols and Foreman looked like better runners and McNichols was the more diverse back, as he saw work in the receiving game. But, with the Titans never trailing, McNichols wasn’t needed as a receiver. But, even with the big lead, McNichols did lead the way in snaps:

Titans final HB snap count #TENvsLAR



Jeremy McNichols 26

Adrian Peterson 19

D'Onta Foreman 12 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 8, 2021

Peterson isn’t going to be a replacement for Henry and I expect these three continue to split work. In closer games, McNichols should continue to giv fantasy players the most upside.