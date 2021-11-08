Tua Tagovailoa is day-to-day for Week 10 TNF, per Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins made a bit of a surprise move on Sunday for their Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans. The team started Jacoby Brissett over Tua Tagovailoa but kept the latter QB active as a backup option. Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand, per Adam Schefter.

Following the game, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the media that Tagovailoa “wasn’t able to make all the throws the team would’ve needed to run the offense, per Daniel Oyefusi. Flores said Tagovailoa is day-to-day for the team’s Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins beat the Texans on Sunday, winning an ugly one thanks primarily to Tyrod Taylor’s implosion. Taylor was making his return to the Texans lineup and threw three interceptions in the loss. Brissett threw a touchdown but had two interceptions and a lost fumble of his own.

Tagovailoa is in question due to his injury, but given Brissett’s struggles on Sunday, Tagovailoa’s job is not in too much danger at the moment.