Trevor Lawrence dealing with sprained ankle heading into Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the biggest upset of the year on Sunday, as they defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in Jacksonville. The jaguars number one pick and number one overall pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence, missed some time in the game due to an ankle injury. He was able to return to the game, but as with injuries like that, some rest will likely also cause swelling.

Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The good news is that x-rays were negative. The quarterback will continue to get treatment and probably see some limited practices this week, but the expectation is that he’ll play barring any setback.

Fantasy football implications

Lawrence has yet to show much fantasy football upside in his rookie season. On Sunday, he competed 15-of-26 passes for 118 yards and ran the ball three times for four yards, while throwing no touchdowns or interceptions. That gives him just five fantasy points. Tyrod Taylor threw no touchdowns and three interceptions on Sunday and had more fantasy points than Lawrence. Keep Lawrence on your dynasty teams of course, but prey you don’t have to start him.