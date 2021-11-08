Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown still in walking boot, per Bruce Arians

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Monday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is still in a walking boot, per Scott Smith of the team’s website. There is no timetable for the wideout’s return and he wasn’t spotted during the team’s practice on Monday coming off the bye.

Brown suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. He ended up missing the next two games before the Bucs’ bye this past week. The four-time All-Pro has been a dynamic weapon for the team despite missing three games this season. He’s hauled in 29-of-42 targets for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously Buccaneer fans and fantasy managers would like to see Brown healthy coming off a bye but Arians may just be giving him a little bit more rest before easing him back on the field. His status on Wednesday and Thursday will give a better indication over whether or not he’ll suit up against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.