Russell Wilson cleared to play Week 10 vs. Packers

In surprising news, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared by his surgeon to return to the field in Week 10, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The timetable for his finger injury was never concrete, but a return this quickly is great news for a Seattle team that currently sits at 3-5 in the toughest division in the league.

Wilson was placed on short-term I.R. after he ruptured a tendon and dislocated his middle right finger on Oct. 7th against the Rams. This was the first week he could be elevated from I.R. and here he is.

Geno Smith played well in his absence, but was only able to win one of his three starts. Wilson will look to get his team back on track in Green Bay, where he will face a Packers team that could get their starter Aaron Rodgers back from the COVID-19 list the Saturday before game day.

The Packers were favored by 5.5-points at DraftKings Sporstbook and after this news, the line moved to 4-points in the Packers favor.It appears the book believes that Rodgers will be cleared to play.

Wilson has also been in the news as lobbying for the Seahawks to sign Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently released by the Browns. But the biggest news remains his return, as the Seahawks look to right the ship in the second half of the season.