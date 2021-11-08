Kyler Murray’s Week 10 status still up in the air

The Arizona Cardinals were without their star quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 9, but backup Colt McCoy and a stout running game made easy work of the San Francisco 49ers. This week the Cardinals face a struggling Carolina Panthers team.

Murray missed last week with an ankle injury despite being a game-time decision. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was non-committal on Monday, saying that he doesn’t have a “feel” for Murrays status this week, per John Weinfuss. The team has a two game lead in the NFC West when you factor in their tie-breaker against the Rams and get a soft matchup with the Panthers. Those factors may push the team to be extra cautious with Murray, but we’ll learn more when they start official practices this week on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

McCoy wasn’t a big downgrade for the team’s fantasy players, but getting Murray back is still going to give everyone a better shot at putting up numbers. And of course Murray, who is a walking fantasy football machine, would continue to have high upside if he can return.