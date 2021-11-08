Michael Gallup on track to return for Week 10

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is expected to return from a calf injury and play this Sunday when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons for Week 10. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that he’ll have a full practice on Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gallup has been sidelined and on injured reserve since suffering the injury way back in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that game, he caught four of seven targets for 36 yards. The fourth-year year wideout is part of the three-headed monster that occupies Dallas’ receiver room. He had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2019 before catching 59 receptions for 843 yards and five touchdowns a year ago.

Fantasy football implications

Gallup’s return is obviously great news for both the Dallas offense and fantasy managers alike. However, you should keep tabs on him throughout the week to see how he performs in practice and whether he’ll be worth throwing into your starting lineups come Sunday.