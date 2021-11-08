Report: Chase Edmonds dealing with high-ankle sprain heading into Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals ran over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 and did so without their starting quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were out for that game, but starting RB Chase Edmonds injured his ankle on his first touch, and couldn’t return. Now it appears he has sustained a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#AZCardinals RB Chase Edmonds is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said, bringing a stint on short-term IR into play if today’s MRI confirms. He hurt his ankle on the 1st play, and high-ankle is worst-case. Generally, these injuries knock players out 4-6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

The good news for the Cardinals is that his backup, Jamees Conner, is more than a backup and has played well this season. Conner leads the league in touchdowns, as he garnered three with Edmonds out and backup to the backup, Eno Benjamin, found the end zone himself.

There is no timetable as yet, but Rapoport’s information is even close to correct, which it usually is, Edmonds will be out at least month, giving Conner plenty of work moving forward and even Benjamin might have some deep fantasy league value.