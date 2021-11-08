 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Chase Edmonds dealing with high-ankle sprain heading into Week 10

The Cardinals could be without their starting running back for over a month.

By Chet Gresham
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.&nbsp; Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals ran over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 and did so without their starting quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were out for that game, but starting RB Chase Edmonds injured his ankle on his first touch, and couldn’t return. Now it appears he has sustained a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The good news for the Cardinals is that his backup, Jamees Conner, is more than a backup and has played well this season. Conner leads the league in touchdowns, as he garnered three with Edmonds out and backup to the backup, Eno Benjamin, found the end zone himself.

There is no timetable as yet, but Rapoport’s information is even close to correct, which it usually is, Edmonds will be out at least month, giving Conner plenty of work moving forward and even Benjamin might have some deep fantasy league value.

More From DraftKings Nation