Report: Collin Sexton suffered torn meniscus, out indefinitely

Cleveland Cavaliers G Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus and is out indefinitely, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday afternoon. There isn’t a timetable for Sexton’s return but generally a torn meniscus can take anywhere from 2-4 months to recover.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

Sexton got off to a solid start this season for the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers. The young guard was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 22-year-old Sexton and the Cavaliers could not come to an agreement on a rookie contract extension before the season, making him a restricted free agent heading into next summer.

However, on the court, the Cavs will be looking for Ricky Rubio to fill that void for Sexton, who they acquired in a trade in the offseason from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rubio is averaging 13.7 points (career-high), 6.8 assists, and 3.7 assists per game.

Rubio is also shooting 40.5% from the field and a healthy 42.9% from three-point range. The veteran point guard is averaging 30.2 fantasy points and just scored an incredible 71 fantasy points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Along with Rubio, we should expect Darius Garland to continue his tremendous play. He is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.