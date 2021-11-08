CFP rankings: When are the second College Football Playoff rankings released?

The 2021 college football season wrapped up Week 10 and we’re coming down the home stretch of the regular season. Bowl season is a little over a month away and the College Football Playoff is not far behind that.

Last week, the CFP announced the first set of rankings last Tuesday, and it was no surprise that Georgia was on top. The Bulldogs were joined by Alabama, Michigan State, and Oregon. The unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats slotted in sixth, setting off plenty of controversy about the non-P5 school.

The second set of rankings will drop on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET. We already know of at least one change as Michigan State lost to Purdue over the weekend. Oregon won a wild and ugly one over Washington and while they won’t get style points, they’ll likely remain among the top four. No. 5 Ohio State beat Nebraska in ugly fashion and will likely round out the top four. Cincinnati should move up a spot to No. 5, but they will probably remain on the outside looking in.

The rankings will be unveiled on ESPN. They normally are released at 7 p.m., but this week it’s bumped to 9 p.m. to fit in between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men’s college basketball games.