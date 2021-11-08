 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 9th

There’s plenty of games on tap, but most of college basketball will be focused on Madison Square Garden with four of the biggest brands playing on Opening Night.

By Collin Sherwin
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero reacts after dunking as guard Trevor Keels watches the replay during Duke Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball returns on Tuesday night, and some marquee programs face off in Madison Square Garden in the featured event on the calendar for Opening Night.

The opener has the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks against the unranked Michigan State Spartans. KU brings back stars such as Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, and David McCormack, and adds Arizona State transfer Remy Martin to what was already a nationally competitive roster.

The Kentucky Wildcats face the Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. in the nightcap. UK has more returning players than usual, partially thanks to the lack of success in 2021. Mike Krzyzewski’s last season starting in MSG is appropriate, as he’s coached more games there than some Knicks bosses. There will be plenty of supporters of two of college basketball’s biggest fan bases in the stands for the late game.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on November 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Odds Nov. 9

Team Spread Moneyline Total
Team Spread Moneyline Total
UC San Diego +16-110 +800 O 142.5-110
California -16-110 -1375 U 142.5-110
Eastern Michigan +24-110 +1100 O 140.5-110
Indiana -24-110 -2200 U 140.5-110
Akron +17-110 +850 O 145.5-110
Ohio State -17-110 -1500 U 145.5-110
Southern Illinois -7-110 -300 O 139.5-110
Little Rock +7-110 +235 U 139.5-110
IUPUI +26.5-110 +1200 O 143.5-105
Butler -26.5-110 -2500 U 143.5-115
The Citadel +9-110 +310 O 153-110
Pittsburgh -9-110 -410 U 153-110
Portland +24-110 +1300 O 155-110
Arizona State -24-110 -3000 U 155-110
Delaware +8-110 +245 O 137-110
Davidson -8-110 -310 U 137-110
Evansville +8.5-110 +290 O 135.5+100
Cincinnati -8.5-110 -380 U 135.5-120
FIU +10.5-115 +435 O 153.5-120
Georgia -10.5-105 -600 U 153.5+100
Quinnipiac +22-110 +1100 O 140-120
Maryland -22-110 -2200 U 140+100
Fairfield +14-110 +650 O 134-105
Providence -14-110 -1000 U 134-115
Siena +19.5-115 +950 O 133.5-115
Saint Bonaventure -19.5-105 -1750 U 133.5-105
UT Martin +35-120 +1700 O 146+100
Tennessee -35+100 -4000 U 146-120
UIC +15.5-115 +750 O 138.5-110
Dayton -15.5-105 -1250 U 138.5-110
Ball State +3.5-115 +135 O 139.5-110
Georgia Southern -3.5-105 -155 U 139.5-110
Oakland +17-110 +850 O 152-115
West Virginia -17-110 -1500 U 152-105
Toledo -4-105 -170 O 147-110
Valparaiso +4-115 +150 U 147-110
Belmont -3-110 -150 O 155.5-115
Ohio +3-110 +130 U 155.5-105
Appalachian State +6-110 +200 O 138.5-110
Iona -6-110 -250 U 138.5-110
Kansas -4.5-110 -200 O 144-110
Michigan State +4.5-110 +170 U 144-110
Miami OH +10.5-110 +385 O 143-115
Georgia Tech -10.5-110 -525 U 143-105
Canisius +15-110 +700 O 149-110
Miami FL -15-110 -1125 U 149-110
Bowling Green -9-110 -410 O 152.5-110
Western Carolina +9-110 +310 U 152.5-110
Niagara +16.5-110 +800 O 139.5-110
Xavier -16.5-110 -1375 U 139.5-110
UT Arlington +21-105 +1000 O 146.5+100
Oklahoma State -21-115 -2000 U 146.5-120
Elon +18.5+100 +950 O 140.5-115
Florida -18.5-120 -1750 U 140.5-105
Tennessee Tech +28-105 +1800 O 150.5+100
Memphis -28-115 -4500 U 150.5-120
Eastern Illinois +23+100 +1200 O 140.5+100
Northwestern -23-120 -2500 U 140.5-120
Jacksonville State +8.5-110 +340 O 142-110
Wichita State -8.5-110 -450 U 142-110
Milwaukee -7-105 -280 O 149.5+100
North Dakota +7-115 +225 U 149.5-120
Mercer +19-115 +950 O 150.5-110
Arkansas -19-105 -1750 U 150.5-110
Pepperdine +4.5-105 +160 O 158-105
Rice -4.5-115 -190 U 158-115
Kansas City +9.5-105 +350 O 134.5-120
Minnesota -9.5-115 -475 U 134.5+100
Abilene Christian +9.5-115 +340 O 138-105
Utah -9.5-105 -450 U 138-115
Western Illinois +16-110 +800 O 153-120
Nebraska -16-110 -1375 U 153+100
UNCW +6.5-110 +215 O 145.5-120
Illinois State -6.5-110 -265 U 145.5+100
Indiana State -2.5-110 -140 O 139.5-115
Green Bay +2.5-110 +120 U 139.5-105
Dartmouth +12.5-115 +500 O 135.5-110
Boston College -12.5-105 -720 U 135.5-110
Hofstra +19-110 +950 O 140-120
Houston -19-110 -1750 U 140+100
Southeast Missouri State +16-110 +750 O 145.5-110
Missouri State -16-110 -1250 U 145.5-110
Central Michigan +17-115 +850 O 145-110
Missouri -17-105 -1500 U 145-110
Columbia +10-110 +360 O 135-115
Fordham -10-110 -490 U 135-105
SIUE +20.5-110 +1000 O 139.5-110
Marquette -20.5-110 -2000 U 139.5-110
Utah Valley +15-115 +700 O 145-110
Boise State -15-105 -1125 U 145-110
Louisiana Tech +11.5-110 +460 O 153-115
Alabama -11.5-110 -650 U 153-105
UC Irvine +4.5-110 +155 O 136.5-110
New Mexico State -4.5-110 -180 U 136.5-110
Cal State Fullerton +9.5-110 +350 O 154-110
Santa Clara -9.5-110 -475 U 154-110
CSUN +24.5-110 +1200 O 146.5-110
USC -24.5-110 -2500 U 146.5-110
Dixie State +40-110 +2000 O 164-120
Gonzaga -40-110 -5000 U 164+100
Bradley +11-105 +435 O 150-105
South Dakota State -11-115 -600 U 150-115
Kentucky +1-110 +100 O 148-110
Duke -1-110 -120 U 148-110
Oral Roberts +12.5-110 +525 O 154.5-110
Colorado State -12.5-110 -760 U 154.5-110
UC Davis +13-110 +550 O 139.5-110
Utah State -13-110 -800 U 139.5-110
Northern Illinois +18.5-110 N/A O 146-110
Washington -18.5-110 N/A U 146-110
Chattanooga +8.5-110 +320 O 142-105
LMU -8.5-110 -425 U 142-115
Tarleton State +16.5-110 +800 O 134-110
Stanford -16.5-110 -1375 U 134-110
Cleveland State +14.5-110 +650 O 146-110
BYU -14.5-110 -1000 U 146-110
Eastern Washington +19-110 +950 O 154-110
Nevada -19-110 -1750 U 154-110
Montana State +15.5-110 +750 O 141-110
Colorado -15.5-110 -1250 U 141-110
UC Riverside +13.5-110 +600 O 131-120
San Diego State -13.5-110 -900 U 131+100
Portland State +14.5-110 +700 O 141.5-110
Oregon State -14.5-110 -1125 U 141.5-110
Northern Arizona +25-120 +1200 O 139-120
Arizona -25+100 -2500 U 139+100
CSU Bakersfield +19-110 +950 O 135.5-110
UCLA -19-110 -1750 U 135.5-110

