NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 9th

College basketball returns on Tuesday night, and some marquee programs face off in Madison Square Garden in the featured event on the calendar for Opening Night.

The opener has the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks against the unranked Michigan State Spartans. KU brings back stars such as Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, and David McCormack, and adds Arizona State transfer Remy Martin to what was already a nationally competitive roster.

The Kentucky Wildcats face the Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. in the nightcap. UK has more returning players than usual, partially thanks to the lack of success in 2021. Mike Krzyzewski’s last season starting in MSG is appropriate, as he’s coached more games there than some Knicks bosses. There will be plenty of supporters of two of college basketball’s biggest fan bases in the stands for the late game.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on November 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Basketball Odds Nov. 9 Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Spread Moneyline Total UC San Diego +16-110 +800 O 142.5-110 California -16-110 -1375 U 142.5-110 Eastern Michigan +24-110 +1100 O 140.5-110 Indiana -24-110 -2200 U 140.5-110 Akron +17-110 +850 O 145.5-110 Ohio State -17-110 -1500 U 145.5-110 Southern Illinois -7-110 -300 O 139.5-110 Little Rock +7-110 +235 U 139.5-110 IUPUI +26.5-110 +1200 O 143.5-105 Butler -26.5-110 -2500 U 143.5-115 The Citadel +9-110 +310 O 153-110 Pittsburgh -9-110 -410 U 153-110 Portland +24-110 +1300 O 155-110 Arizona State -24-110 -3000 U 155-110 Delaware +8-110 +245 O 137-110 Davidson -8-110 -310 U 137-110 Evansville +8.5-110 +290 O 135.5+100 Cincinnati -8.5-110 -380 U 135.5-120 FIU +10.5-115 +435 O 153.5-120 Georgia -10.5-105 -600 U 153.5+100 Quinnipiac +22-110 +1100 O 140-120 Maryland -22-110 -2200 U 140+100 Fairfield +14-110 +650 O 134-105 Providence -14-110 -1000 U 134-115 Siena +19.5-115 +950 O 133.5-115 Saint Bonaventure -19.5-105 -1750 U 133.5-105 UT Martin +35-120 +1700 O 146+100 Tennessee -35+100 -4000 U 146-120 UIC +15.5-115 +750 O 138.5-110 Dayton -15.5-105 -1250 U 138.5-110 Ball State +3.5-115 +135 O 139.5-110 Georgia Southern -3.5-105 -155 U 139.5-110 Oakland +17-110 +850 O 152-115 West Virginia -17-110 -1500 U 152-105 Toledo -4-105 -170 O 147-110 Valparaiso +4-115 +150 U 147-110 Belmont -3-110 -150 O 155.5-115 Ohio +3-110 +130 U 155.5-105 Appalachian State +6-110 +200 O 138.5-110 Iona -6-110 -250 U 138.5-110 Kansas -4.5-110 -200 O 144-110 Michigan State +4.5-110 +170 U 144-110 Miami OH +10.5-110 +385 O 143-115 Georgia Tech -10.5-110 -525 U 143-105 Canisius +15-110 +700 O 149-110 Miami FL -15-110 -1125 U 149-110 Bowling Green -9-110 -410 O 152.5-110 Western Carolina +9-110 +310 U 152.5-110 Niagara +16.5-110 +800 O 139.5-110 Xavier -16.5-110 -1375 U 139.5-110 UT Arlington +21-105 +1000 O 146.5+100 Oklahoma State -21-115 -2000 U 146.5-120 Elon +18.5+100 +950 O 140.5-115 Florida -18.5-120 -1750 U 140.5-105 Tennessee Tech +28-105 +1800 O 150.5+100 Memphis -28-115 -4500 U 150.5-120 Eastern Illinois +23+100 +1200 O 140.5+100 Northwestern -23-120 -2500 U 140.5-120 Jacksonville State +8.5-110 +340 O 142-110 Wichita State -8.5-110 -450 U 142-110 Milwaukee -7-105 -280 O 149.5+100 North Dakota +7-115 +225 U 149.5-120 Mercer +19-115 +950 O 150.5-110 Arkansas -19-105 -1750 U 150.5-110 Pepperdine +4.5-105 +160 O 158-105 Rice -4.5-115 -190 U 158-115 Kansas City +9.5-105 +350 O 134.5-120 Minnesota -9.5-115 -475 U 134.5+100 Abilene Christian +9.5-115 +340 O 138-105 Utah -9.5-105 -450 U 138-115 Western Illinois +16-110 +800 O 153-120 Nebraska -16-110 -1375 U 153+100 UNCW +6.5-110 +215 O 145.5-120 Illinois State -6.5-110 -265 U 145.5+100 Indiana State -2.5-110 -140 O 139.5-115 Green Bay +2.5-110 +120 U 139.5-105 Dartmouth +12.5-115 +500 O 135.5-110 Boston College -12.5-105 -720 U 135.5-110 Hofstra +19-110 +950 O 140-120 Houston -19-110 -1750 U 140+100 Southeast Missouri State +16-110 +750 O 145.5-110 Missouri State -16-110 -1250 U 145.5-110 Central Michigan +17-115 +850 O 145-110 Missouri -17-105 -1500 U 145-110 Columbia +10-110 +360 O 135-115 Fordham -10-110 -490 U 135-105 SIUE +20.5-110 +1000 O 139.5-110 Marquette -20.5-110 -2000 U 139.5-110 Utah Valley +15-115 +700 O 145-110 Boise State -15-105 -1125 U 145-110 Louisiana Tech +11.5-110 +460 O 153-115 Alabama -11.5-110 -650 U 153-105 UC Irvine +4.5-110 +155 O 136.5-110 New Mexico State -4.5-110 -180 U 136.5-110 Cal State Fullerton +9.5-110 +350 O 154-110 Santa Clara -9.5-110 -475 U 154-110 CSUN +24.5-110 +1200 O 146.5-110 USC -24.5-110 -2500 U 146.5-110 Dixie State +40-110 +2000 O 164-120 Gonzaga -40-110 -5000 U 164+100 Bradley +11-105 +435 O 150-105 South Dakota State -11-115 -600 U 150-115 Kentucky +1-110 +100 O 148-110 Duke -1-110 -120 U 148-110 Oral Roberts +12.5-110 +525 O 154.5-110 Colorado State -12.5-110 -760 U 154.5-110 UC Davis +13-110 +550 O 139.5-110 Utah State -13-110 -800 U 139.5-110 Northern Illinois +18.5-110 N/A O 146-110 Washington -18.5-110 N/A U 146-110 Chattanooga +8.5-110 +320 O 142-105 LMU -8.5-110 -425 U 142-115 Tarleton State +16.5-110 +800 O 134-110 Stanford -16.5-110 -1375 U 134-110 Cleveland State +14.5-110 +650 O 146-110 BYU -14.5-110 -1000 U 146-110 Eastern Washington +19-110 +950 O 154-110 Nevada -19-110 -1750 U 154-110 Montana State +15.5-110 +750 O 141-110 Colorado -15.5-110 -1250 U 141-110 UC Riverside +13.5-110 +600 O 131-120 San Diego State -13.5-110 -900 U 131+100 Portland State +14.5-110 +700 O 141.5-110 Oregon State -14.5-110 -1125 U 141.5-110 Northern Arizona +25-120 +1200 O 139-120 Arizona -25+100 -2500 U 139+100 CSU Bakersfield +19-110 +950 O 135.5-110 UCLA -19-110 -1750 U 135.5-110

