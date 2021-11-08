NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 9th

College basketball returns on Tuesday night, and some marquee programs face off in Madison Square Garden in the featured event on the calendar for Opening Night.
The opener has the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks against the unranked Michigan State Spartans. KU brings back stars such as Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, and David McCormack, and adds Arizona State transfer Remy Martin to what was already a nationally competitive roster.
The Kentucky Wildcats face the Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. in the nightcap. UK has more returning players than usual, partially thanks to the lack of success in 2021. Mike Krzyzewski’s last season starting in MSG is appropriate, as he’s coached more games there than some Knicks bosses. There will be plenty of supporters of two of college basketball’s biggest fan bases in the stands for the late game.
Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on November 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook:
College Basketball Odds Nov. 9
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|UC San Diego
|+16-110
|+800
|O 142.5-110
|California
|-16-110
|-1375
|U 142.5-110
|Eastern Michigan
|+24-110
|+1100
|O 140.5-110
|Indiana
|-24-110
|-2200
|U 140.5-110
|Akron
|+17-110
|+850
|O 145.5-110
|Ohio State
|-17-110
|-1500
|U 145.5-110
|Southern Illinois
|-7-110
|-300
|O 139.5-110
|Little Rock
|+7-110
|+235
|U 139.5-110
|IUPUI
|+26.5-110
|+1200
|O 143.5-105
|Butler
|-26.5-110
|-2500
|U 143.5-115
|The Citadel
|+9-110
|+310
|O 153-110
|Pittsburgh
|-9-110
|-410
|U 153-110
|Portland
|+24-110
|+1300
|O 155-110
|Arizona State
|-24-110
|-3000
|U 155-110
|Delaware
|+8-110
|+245
|O 137-110
|Davidson
|-8-110
|-310
|U 137-110
|Evansville
|+8.5-110
|+290
|O 135.5+100
|Cincinnati
|-8.5-110
|-380
|U 135.5-120
|FIU
|+10.5-115
|+435
|O 153.5-120
|Georgia
|-10.5-105
|-600
|U 153.5+100
|Quinnipiac
|+22-110
|+1100
|O 140-120
|Maryland
|-22-110
|-2200
|U 140+100
|Fairfield
|+14-110
|+650
|O 134-105
|Providence
|-14-110
|-1000
|U 134-115
|Siena
|+19.5-115
|+950
|O 133.5-115
|Saint Bonaventure
|-19.5-105
|-1750
|U 133.5-105
|UT Martin
|+35-120
|+1700
|O 146+100
|Tennessee
|-35+100
|-4000
|U 146-120
|UIC
|+15.5-115
|+750
|O 138.5-110
|Dayton
|-15.5-105
|-1250
|U 138.5-110
|Ball State
|+3.5-115
|+135
|O 139.5-110
|Georgia Southern
|-3.5-105
|-155
|U 139.5-110
|Oakland
|+17-110
|+850
|O 152-115
|West Virginia
|-17-110
|-1500
|U 152-105
|Toledo
|-4-105
|-170
|O 147-110
|Valparaiso
|+4-115
|+150
|U 147-110
|Belmont
|-3-110
|-150
|O 155.5-115
|Ohio
|+3-110
|+130
|U 155.5-105
|Appalachian State
|+6-110
|+200
|O 138.5-110
|Iona
|-6-110
|-250
|U 138.5-110
|Kansas
|-4.5-110
|-200
|O 144-110
|Michigan State
|+4.5-110
|+170
|U 144-110
|Miami OH
|+10.5-110
|+385
|O 143-115
|Georgia Tech
|-10.5-110
|-525
|U 143-105
|Canisius
|+15-110
|+700
|O 149-110
|Miami FL
|-15-110
|-1125
|U 149-110
|Bowling Green
|-9-110
|-410
|O 152.5-110
|Western Carolina
|+9-110
|+310
|U 152.5-110
|Niagara
|+16.5-110
|+800
|O 139.5-110
|Xavier
|-16.5-110
|-1375
|U 139.5-110
|UT Arlington
|+21-105
|+1000
|O 146.5+100
|Oklahoma State
|-21-115
|-2000
|U 146.5-120
|Elon
|+18.5+100
|+950
|O 140.5-115
|Florida
|-18.5-120
|-1750
|U 140.5-105
|Tennessee Tech
|+28-105
|+1800
|O 150.5+100
|Memphis
|-28-115
|-4500
|U 150.5-120
|Eastern Illinois
|+23+100
|+1200
|O 140.5+100
|Northwestern
|-23-120
|-2500
|U 140.5-120
|Jacksonville State
|+8.5-110
|+340
|O 142-110
|Wichita State
|-8.5-110
|-450
|U 142-110
|Milwaukee
|-7-105
|-280
|O 149.5+100
|North Dakota
|+7-115
|+225
|U 149.5-120
|Mercer
|+19-115
|+950
|O 150.5-110
|Arkansas
|-19-105
|-1750
|U 150.5-110
|Pepperdine
|+4.5-105
|+160
|O 158-105
|Rice
|-4.5-115
|-190
|U 158-115
|Kansas City
|+9.5-105
|+350
|O 134.5-120
|Minnesota
|-9.5-115
|-475
|U 134.5+100
|Abilene Christian
|+9.5-115
|+340
|O 138-105
|Utah
|-9.5-105
|-450
|U 138-115
|Western Illinois
|+16-110
|+800
|O 153-120
|Nebraska
|-16-110
|-1375
|U 153+100
|UNCW
|+6.5-110
|+215
|O 145.5-120
|Illinois State
|-6.5-110
|-265
|U 145.5+100
|Indiana State
|-2.5-110
|-140
|O 139.5-115
|Green Bay
|+2.5-110
|+120
|U 139.5-105
|Dartmouth
|+12.5-115
|+500
|O 135.5-110
|Boston College
|-12.5-105
|-720
|U 135.5-110
|Hofstra
|+19-110
|+950
|O 140-120
|Houston
|-19-110
|-1750
|U 140+100
|Southeast Missouri State
|+16-110
|+750
|O 145.5-110
|Missouri State
|-16-110
|-1250
|U 145.5-110
|Central Michigan
|+17-115
|+850
|O 145-110
|Missouri
|-17-105
|-1500
|U 145-110
|Columbia
|+10-110
|+360
|O 135-115
|Fordham
|-10-110
|-490
|U 135-105
|SIUE
|+20.5-110
|+1000
|O 139.5-110
|Marquette
|-20.5-110
|-2000
|U 139.5-110
|Utah Valley
|+15-115
|+700
|O 145-110
|Boise State
|-15-105
|-1125
|U 145-110
|Louisiana Tech
|+11.5-110
|+460
|O 153-115
|Alabama
|-11.5-110
|-650
|U 153-105
|UC Irvine
|+4.5-110
|+155
|O 136.5-110
|New Mexico State
|-4.5-110
|-180
|U 136.5-110
|Cal State Fullerton
|+9.5-110
|+350
|O 154-110
|Santa Clara
|-9.5-110
|-475
|U 154-110
|CSUN
|+24.5-110
|+1200
|O 146.5-110
|USC
|-24.5-110
|-2500
|U 146.5-110
|Dixie State
|+40-110
|+2000
|O 164-120
|Gonzaga
|-40-110
|-5000
|U 164+100
|Bradley
|+11-105
|+435
|O 150-105
|South Dakota State
|-11-115
|-600
|U 150-115
|Kentucky
|+1-110
|+100
|O 148-110
|Duke
|-1-110
|-120
|U 148-110
|Oral Roberts
|+12.5-110
|+525
|O 154.5-110
|Colorado State
|-12.5-110
|-760
|U 154.5-110
|UC Davis
|+13-110
|+550
|O 139.5-110
|Utah State
|-13-110
|-800
|U 139.5-110
|Northern Illinois
|+18.5-110
|N/A
|O 146-110
|Washington
|-18.5-110
|N/A
|U 146-110
|Chattanooga
|+8.5-110
|+320
|O 142-105
|LMU
|-8.5-110
|-425
|U 142-115
|Tarleton State
|+16.5-110
|+800
|O 134-110
|Stanford
|-16.5-110
|-1375
|U 134-110
|Cleveland State
|+14.5-110
|+650
|O 146-110
|BYU
|-14.5-110
|-1000
|U 146-110
|Eastern Washington
|+19-110
|+950
|O 154-110
|Nevada
|-19-110
|-1750
|U 154-110
|Montana State
|+15.5-110
|+750
|O 141-110
|Colorado
|-15.5-110
|-1250
|U 141-110
|UC Riverside
|+13.5-110
|+600
|O 131-120
|San Diego State
|-13.5-110
|-900
|U 131+100
|Portland State
|+14.5-110
|+700
|O 141.5-110
|Oregon State
|-14.5-110
|-1125
|U 141.5-110
|Northern Arizona
|+25-120
|+1200
|O 139-120
|Arizona
|-25+100
|-2500
|U 139+100
|CSU Bakersfield
|+19-110
|+950
|O 135.5-110
|UCLA
|-19-110
|-1750
|U 135.5-110
