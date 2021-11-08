Golf odds: Opening odds for 2021 Houston Open

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. The first round tees off Thursday, November 11th at the Memorial Park Golf Course. There are just two more tournaments left on the fall leg of the tour, including the Houston Open, with the RSM Classic up next week.
Carlos Ortiz was the victor of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open by a two-stroke margin. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama tied as the runners up. Sam Burns (+1200) is the odds favorite to win this weekend’s tournament, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Cameron Smith (+1800) and Sung-Jae Im (+2000). Ortiz’s odds for a repeat victory sit at +3500. Last week’s winner at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Viktor Hovland, will not be participating in this week’s tournament.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for 2021 Houston Open, which tees off Thursday morning.
2021 Houston Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Sam Burns
|+1200
|+300
|+140
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1800
|+350
|+180
|Cameron Smith
|+1800
|+350
|+180
|Sung-Jae Im
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Talor Gooch
|+2200
|+450
|+240
|Matthew Wolff
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+500
|+250
|Brooks Koepka
|+2800
|+500
|+275
|Adam Scott
|+2800
|+500
|+275
|Aaron Wise
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Carlos Ortiz
|+3500
|+600
|+300
|Marc Leishman
|+4000
|+650
|+330
|Patrick Reed
|+4000
|+650
|+330
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+650
|+330
|Maverick McNealy
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Seamus Power
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Russell Henley
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Jason Kokrak
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Cameron Tringale
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Harold Varner III
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Lanto Griffin
|+6000
|+900
|+450
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+6000
|+900
|+450
|Ian Poulter
|+6500
|+1000
|+500
|Charley Hoffman
|+6500
|+1000
|+500
|Branden Grace
|+7500
|+1100
|+550
|Mito Pereira
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8000
|+1200
|+500
|Taylor Moore
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Sebastian Munoz
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Chad Ramey
|+10000
|+1400
|+650
|Cameron Davis
|+10000
|+1400
|+650
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1400
|+650
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|+1400
|+650
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|+1400
|+650
|Emiliano Grillo
|+11000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Pendrith
|+11000
|+1600
|+700
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+11000
|+1600
|+700
|Lee Westwood
|+11000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Chez Reavie
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Adam Long
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthias Schwab
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+14000
|+2500
|+1200
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Pat Perez
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aaron Rai
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|James Hahn
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Henrik Stenson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Denny McCarthy
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Hudson Swafford
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brandt Snedeker
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Francesco Molinari
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Roger Sloan
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brian Stuard
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Andrew Landry
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Wyndham Clark
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Uihlein
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Anirban Lahiri
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kyle Stanley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Brandon Hagy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Sunghoon Kang
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Vincent Whaley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Bill Haas
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Graeme McDowell
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|MJ Daffue
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jim Herman
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Noh Seung-yul
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Tyler McCumber
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Chase Koepka
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Gilbert Mendez
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
|Martin Trainer
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
|Shawn Stefani
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
|Kelly Kraft
|+100000
|+15000
|+8000
