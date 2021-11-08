 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Golf odds: Opening odds for 2021 Houston Open

The field is set for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course on November 07, 2021 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. The first round tees off Thursday, November 11th at the Memorial Park Golf Course. There are just two more tournaments left on the fall leg of the tour, including the Houston Open, with the RSM Classic up next week.

Carlos Ortiz was the victor of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open by a two-stroke margin. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama tied as the runners up. Sam Burns (+1200) is the odds favorite to win this weekend’s tournament, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Cameron Smith (+1800) and Sung-Jae Im (+2000). Ortiz’s odds for a repeat victory sit at +3500. Last week’s winner at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Viktor Hovland, will not be participating in this week’s tournament.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for 2021 Houston Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 Houston Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Sam Burns +1200 +300 +140
Scottie Scheffler +1800 +350 +180
Cameron Smith +1800 +350 +180
Sung-Jae Im +2000 +400 +200
Talor Gooch +2200 +450 +240
Matthew Wolff +2500 +500 +250
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +250
Tony Finau +2500 +500 +250
Brooks Koepka +2800 +500 +275
Adam Scott +2800 +500 +275
Aaron Wise +3000 +550 +300
Joaquin Niemann +3000 +550 +300
Carlos Ortiz +3500 +600 +300
Marc Leishman +4000 +650 +330
Patrick Reed +4000 +650 +330
Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +330
Maverick McNealy +4500 +700 +350
Seamus Power +4500 +700 +350
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500 +700 +350
Russell Henley +4500 +700 +350
Mackenzie Hughes +5000 +800 +350
Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +350
Cameron Tringale +5000 +800 +350
Max Homa +5000 +800 +350
Harold Varner III +5000 +800 +350
Lanto Griffin +6000 +900 +450
Erik Van Rooyen +6000 +900 +450
Ian Poulter +6500 +1000 +500
Charley Hoffman +6500 +1000 +500
Branden Grace +7500 +1100 +550
Mito Pereira +8000 +1200 +600
Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1200 +500
Taylor Moore +8000 +1200 +600
Gary Woodland +9000 +1400 +650
Sebastian Munoz +9000 +1400 +650
Chad Ramey +10000 +1400 +650
Cameron Davis +10000 +1400 +650
Jason Day +10000 +1400 +650
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1400 +650
Greyson Sigg +10000 +1400 +650
Emiliano Grillo +11000 +1600 +700
Taylor Pendrith +11000 +1600 +700
Cheng-Tsung Pan +11000 +1600 +700
Lee Westwood +11000 +1600 +700
Adam Schenk +13000 +2000 +900
Danny Willett +13000 +2000 +900
Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +900
Brian Harman +13000 +2000 +900
Adam Long +13000 +2000 +900
Ryan Palmer +13000 +2000 +900
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900
Matthias Schwab +13000 +2000 +900
Harry Higgs +13000 +2000 +900
Sepp Straka +14000 +2500 +1200
Luke List +15000 +2500 +1200
Martin Laird +15000 +2500 +1200
Pat Perez +15000 +2500 +1200
Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1200
Henrik Norlander +15000 +2500 +1200
Scott Piercy +15000 +2500 +1200
James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1200
Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2500 +1200
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1200
Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500 +1200
Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1200
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1200
Henrik Stenson +15000 +2500 +1200
Denny McCarthy +18000 +3000 +1400
Hudson Swafford +18000 +3000 +1400
J.J. Spaun +18000 +3000 +1400
Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1400
Brandt Snedeker +18000 +3000 +1400
Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1400
Francesco Molinari +18000 +3000 +1400
Roger Sloan +18000 +3000 +1400
Brian Stuard +18000 +3000 +1400
Andrew Landry +20000 +3500 +1400
Robert Streb +20000 +3500 +1400
Wyndham Clark +20000 +3500 +1400
Dylan Frittelli +20000 +3500 +1400
Nick Taylor +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Uihlein +25000 +4500 +1600
David Lipsky +25000 +4500 +1600
Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4500 +1600
J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +1600
Jason Dufner +25000 +4500 +1600
Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +1600
Kyle Stanley +25000 +4500 +1600
Doc Redman +25000 +4500 +1600
Brandon Hagy +25000 +4500 +1600
Sunghoon Kang +25000 +4500 +1600
Hank Lebioda +25000 +4500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +25000 +4500 +1600
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4500 +1600
Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 +4500 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1600
Lee Hodges +25000 +4500 +1600
Vincent Whaley +25000 +4500 +1600
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1600
Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1600
Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +1600
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000
Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2000
Bill Haas +30000 +5000 +2000
Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2000
Jimmy Walker +30000 +5000 +2000
Nick Watney +30000 +5000 +2000
Chesson Hadley +30000 +5000 +2000
Bronson Burgoon +30000 +5000 +2000
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2000
Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000
MJ Daffue +30000 +5000 +2000
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2000
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2000
Jim Herman +35000 +6500 +2200
Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3000
Tyler McCumber +40000 +8000 +3000
Richy Werenski +40000 +8000 +3000
Brian Gay +40000 +8000 +3000
Chris Stroud +50000 +8000 +4000
Chase Koepka +50000 +8000 +4000
Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4000
Gilbert Mendez +100000 +15000 +8000
Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +8000
Shawn Stefani +100000 +15000 +8000
Kelly Kraft +100000 +15000 +8000

