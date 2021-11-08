Golf odds: Opening odds for 2021 Houston Open

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. The first round tees off Thursday, November 11th at the Memorial Park Golf Course. There are just two more tournaments left on the fall leg of the tour, including the Houston Open, with the RSM Classic up next week.

Carlos Ortiz was the victor of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open by a two-stroke margin. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama tied as the runners up. Sam Burns (+1200) is the odds favorite to win this weekend’s tournament, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1800), Cameron Smith (+1800) and Sung-Jae Im (+2000). Ortiz’s odds for a repeat victory sit at +3500. Last week’s winner at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Viktor Hovland, will not be participating in this week’s tournament.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for 2021 Houston Open, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 Houston Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Sam Burns +1200 +300 +140 Scottie Scheffler +1800 +350 +180 Cameron Smith +1800 +350 +180 Sung-Jae Im +2000 +400 +200 Talor Gooch +2200 +450 +240 Matthew Wolff +2500 +500 +250 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +250 Tony Finau +2500 +500 +250 Brooks Koepka +2800 +500 +275 Adam Scott +2800 +500 +275 Aaron Wise +3000 +550 +300 Joaquin Niemann +3000 +550 +300 Carlos Ortiz +3500 +600 +300 Marc Leishman +4000 +650 +330 Patrick Reed +4000 +650 +330 Shane Lowry +4000 +650 +330 Maverick McNealy +4500 +700 +350 Seamus Power +4500 +700 +350 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500 +700 +350 Russell Henley +4500 +700 +350 Mackenzie Hughes +5000 +800 +350 Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +350 Cameron Tringale +5000 +800 +350 Max Homa +5000 +800 +350 Harold Varner III +5000 +800 +350 Lanto Griffin +6000 +900 +450 Erik Van Rooyen +6000 +900 +450 Ian Poulter +6500 +1000 +500 Charley Hoffman +6500 +1000 +500 Branden Grace +7500 +1100 +550 Mito Pereira +8000 +1200 +600 Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1200 +500 Taylor Moore +8000 +1200 +600 Gary Woodland +9000 +1400 +650 Sebastian Munoz +9000 +1400 +650 Chad Ramey +10000 +1400 +650 Cameron Davis +10000 +1400 +650 Jason Day +10000 +1400 +650 Kevin Streelman +10000 +1400 +650 Greyson Sigg +10000 +1400 +650 Emiliano Grillo +11000 +1600 +700 Taylor Pendrith +11000 +1600 +700 Cheng-Tsung Pan +11000 +1600 +700 Lee Westwood +11000 +1600 +700 Adam Schenk +13000 +2000 +900 Danny Willett +13000 +2000 +900 Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +900 Brian Harman +13000 +2000 +900 Adam Long +13000 +2000 +900 Ryan Palmer +13000 +2000 +900 Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900 Matthias Schwab +13000 +2000 +900 Harry Higgs +13000 +2000 +900 Sepp Straka +14000 +2500 +1200 Luke List +15000 +2500 +1200 Martin Laird +15000 +2500 +1200 Pat Perez +15000 +2500 +1200 Aaron Rai +15000 +2500 +1200 Henrik Norlander +15000 +2500 +1200 Scott Piercy +15000 +2500 +1200 James Hahn +15000 +2500 +1200 Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2500 +1200 Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1200 Keith Mitchell +15000 +2500 +1200 Russell Knox +15000 +2500 +1200 Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +1200 Henrik Stenson +15000 +2500 +1200 Denny McCarthy +18000 +3000 +1400 Hudson Swafford +18000 +3000 +1400 J.J. Spaun +18000 +3000 +1400 Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1400 Brandt Snedeker +18000 +3000 +1400 Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1400 Francesco Molinari +18000 +3000 +1400 Roger Sloan +18000 +3000 +1400 Brian Stuard +18000 +3000 +1400 Andrew Landry +20000 +3500 +1400 Robert Streb +20000 +3500 +1400 Wyndham Clark +20000 +3500 +1400 Dylan Frittelli +20000 +3500 +1400 Nick Taylor +20000 +3500 +1400 Peter Uihlein +25000 +4500 +1600 David Lipsky +25000 +4500 +1600 Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4500 +1600 J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +1600 Jason Dufner +25000 +4500 +1600 Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +1600 Kyle Stanley +25000 +4500 +1600 Doc Redman +25000 +4500 +1600 Brandon Hagy +25000 +4500 +1600 Sunghoon Kang +25000 +4500 +1600 Hank Lebioda +25000 +4500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +25000 +4500 +1600 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4500 +1600 Dawie Van Der Walt +25000 +4500 +1600 Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1600 Lee Hodges +25000 +4500 +1600 Vincent Whaley +25000 +4500 +1600 Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1600 Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1600 Adam Svensson +25000 +4500 +1600 Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000 Zach Johnson +30000 +5000 +2000 Bill Haas +30000 +5000 +2000 Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +2000 Jimmy Walker +30000 +5000 +2000 Nick Watney +30000 +5000 +2000 Chesson Hadley +30000 +5000 +2000 Bronson Burgoon +30000 +5000 +2000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2000 Peter Malnati +30000 +5000 +2000 MJ Daffue +30000 +5000 +2000 Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2000 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5000 +2000 Jim Herman +35000 +6500 +2200 Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3000 Tyler McCumber +40000 +8000 +3000 Richy Werenski +40000 +8000 +3000 Brian Gay +40000 +8000 +3000 Chris Stroud +50000 +8000 +4000 Chase Koepka +50000 +8000 +4000 Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +4000 Gilbert Mendez +100000 +15000 +8000 Martin Trainer +100000 +15000 +8000 Shawn Stefani +100000 +15000 +8000 Kelly Kraft +100000 +15000 +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.