Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson appears to have a lower body injury after making a crucial catch in the fourth quarter against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. He came up limping after the catch and was seen on the sideline getting looked at by trainers.

Robinson has been relegated to just a few targets a game this season, but came up big in crunch time. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury this season and this could be an aggravation, but nothing is known at the moment.