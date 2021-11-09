Best available quarterbacks on the Week 10 waiver wire

Fantasy managers might not be hurting at the quarterback position in Week 10, with Joe Burrow being the only passer likely to see a lineup in most leagues. That being said, the streaming market is loaded with plenty of great filler options who have some long-term roster potential. Here’s a look at some of the best quarterback options on the waiver wire heading into Week 10.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (50.4 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Don’t let a surprising 9-6 win over the Bills fool you. This Jacksonville defense is not good against the pass, while Wentz has averaged 251.0 yards per game through the air in the last six contests. The quarterback has thrown 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions in that span, making him a high-end streaming option for Week 10.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (44.4 percent)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

Ryan has started to find his groove, with the Falcons quarterback leading the team to its third win in four contests Sunday. Up next is a matchup with the Cowboys, who just got done surrendering 249 yards and a touchdown to Teddy Bridgewater. Ryan won’t have Calvin Ridley but his other skill players are coming into their own. In a matchup that could turn into a shootout, Ryan is a good streaming option.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (65.0 percent)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

There’s a chance Carr isn’t on waivers at the moment, though managers will start dropping him after this week’s letdown against the Giants. The Raiders quarterback is still one of the better statistical passers this season, and will get to face a Kansas City defense who has surrendered plenty of big plays this year through the air. The addition of DeSean Jackson should also help Carr’s numbers.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (9.1 percent)

Next up — Tennessee Titans

Hill saw some action in New Orleans’ close loss to the Falcons, and everything points to him being named the starting quarterback going forward. The Saints looked far better offensively when Hill was in the game, so he’s likely to assume the lead role. Hill’s rushing ability creates the opportunity for some additional points, which managers who stream quarterbacks love.