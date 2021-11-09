Is there any way Nick Chubb can play in Week 10 vs. Patriots?

Browns RB Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday, making his status for Week 10 up in the air. The news comes after a big showing in Week 9, where Chubb totaled 163 scrimmage yards and two scores on just 16 total touches. Browns backup RB RB Demetric Felton also tested positive and was placed on the COVID list.

Both Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, there is a chance they’ll be able to play in Week 10 against the Patriots, as long as they clear protocol. We break down what that means below.

Is it possible for Nick Chubb to play in Week 10 vs. Patriots?

Since Nick Chubb is vaccinated against COVID-19, the only way to be placed on the COVID list is by testing positive. He still has a shot to play in Sunday’s contest against the Patriots, however, as long as he has two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test.

The Browns have already been short at running back this season after Kareem Hunt was placed on the injured reserve list with a calf injury suffered in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Backup D’Ernest Johnson saw a significant role when both Hunt and Chubb were out in Week 7 and showed off plenty of ability to fill in a back up role. He totaled 168 scrimmage yards and a score in primetime and would be primed to see plenty of carries in Week 10 should Chubb and Felton miss time after testing positive.