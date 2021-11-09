No. 5 Texas vs. Houston Baptist live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Texas Longhorns host the Houston Baptist Huskies for the first game of the season on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Longhorns will look to recover from their embarrassing loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the Round of 64 of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Fresh off a Big 12 Tournament Championship in the 2020-21 campaign, the Longhorns are set to be atop the nation’s best once again. With Chris Beard taking over as head coach, the Horns should be a more complete team on the defensive end with the athleticism they have jammed into the roster.

The Huskies finished 10th (6-19, 4-11) in the Southland conference last year. Barring anything unexpected, they shouldn’t pose much of the threat in this matchup, though it may take Texas some time to get rolling with the myriad of changes they’ve undergone this offseason. Beard acquired five of the nation’s top transfers.

How to watch Houston Baptist vs. Texas

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -34.5

Total: 151

The Pick

Under 151

The Longhorns should roll here as Chris Beard makes his debut in Austin but 151 is too steep of a total in the season-opener. This will turn into a situation where Texas will put this to bed early and Beard will rotate most of his roster in and out to work out different sets and lineups. Hit the under.

