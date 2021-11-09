No. 19 UNC vs. Loyola live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

* Note: This game is being listed as canceled in some places, but no one seems to be reporting that it is. If it is indeed canceled, we’ll update here.

The 19th ranked UNC Tar Heels open up their season against the Loyola Greyhounds on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

The Greyhounds represent the Patriot League Conference and are coming off a shortened season due to Covid-19. They finished with an overall 6-11 record and went 4-10 in conference play, but did make the Patriot League Championship Game. Senior guard Jaylin Andrews averaged 11.2 points and 2.2 assists per game and is going to be leaned on to get their offense going. Junior forward Golden Dike is the team’s leading returning rebounder with 6.8 rebounds per game so he is going to need to step up and be someone the defense can lean on this year.

Hubert Davis will make his head coaching debut signifying the official end of the Roy Williams era at UNC. The Tar Heels had some big transfers leave the program with the coaching change, but they still have two all-ACC conference players in forward Armando Bacot with the first-team honors and guard Caleb Love on the second team. Davis is going to be a change for the Tar Heels, but you can’t take too long to adjust in the ACC and he will need to hit the court running.

How to watch UNC vs. Loyola

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: North Carolina -23

Total: 149.5

The Pick

North Carolina -23

North Carolina should roll at home here in Davis’ debut. We usually get sloppy play in these season opener, but 23 is a low enough number for the Tar Heels to cover. Loyola returns four starters from last season, but that continuity doesn’t help them as much against a veteran UNC team as well.

